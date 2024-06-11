Loose buoy arrives in France after breaking free in Dry Tortugas

By Web staff

FLORIDA (WSVN) — A loose buoy floated its way from Florida to France.

The buoy broke free from Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles west of Key West.

The buoy ended up in a French tourist town, over 4,000 miles away.

City officials saw a phone number for the Dry Tortugas written in the buoy and contacted park officials.

Park officials gave the go-ahead for French officials to keep the buoy.

The buoy is now flying the town’s flag, stars and stripes.

