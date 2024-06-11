‘I am not quite myself,’ Danish PM in first TV interview since assault that gave her whiplash

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — In her first television interview since she was assaulted last week, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen says “I am not quite myself,” but will continue to work from her office. Frederiksen suffered a minor whiplash but has said she is otherwise fine after a man assaulted her in central Copenhagen Friday. She gave no details of the assault Tuesday during her interview but said that it was “probably also an accumulation of many other things.” A 39-year-old Polish man was arrested and is held in pre-trial custody until June 20 on preliminary charges of violence against a person in public service. The motive for the assault is unclear.

