Four Connecticut campaign workers charged with mishandling absentee ballots in 2019 mayoral primary

Four campaign workers have been charged with mishandling absentee ballots during the 2019 Democratic mayoral primary in Connecticut’s largest city. They include a woman at the center of a similar controversy that occurred during the recent mayoral primary. Wanda Geter-Pataky, the vice chairperson of the Bridgeport Democratic Town Committee, Bridgeport City Council Member Alfredo Castillo and two campaign workers were each charged on Tuesday with unlawful possession of absentee ballots and other election-related charges. Geter-Pataky and the two workers, Nilsa Heredia and Josephine Edmonds, were also charged with tampering with a witness. All four are accused of manipulating the absentee ballot system to collect votes for their candidate in the primary.

