Federal appeals court upholds California law banning gun shows at county fairs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld California’s ban on gun shows at county fairs and other public properties, deciding the laws do not violate the rights of firearm sellers or buyers. The 3-0 decision Tuesday by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals overturns a federal judge’s ruling in October that blocked the laws. That judge said lawful gun sales involve commercial speech protected by the First Amendment. But the appeals court decided the laws prohibit only sales agreements on public property — not discussions, advertisements or other speech about firearms. The decision will be appealed.

