More illnesses linked to Diamond Shruumz chocolate, cones and gummies, FDA says

By Fabiana Chaparro and Nadia Kounang, CNN

(CNN) — The US Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers and retailers to not “eat, sell or serve” any of Diamond Shruumz-brand’s microdosing chocolate bars, infused cones and micro dose and macro dose gummies after people across eight states were left hospitalized.

Twelve people reported falling ill after eating Diamond Shruumz’s products, the FDA said in an advisory. Cases include four people in Arizona, two in Indiana, and one each in Alabama, Missouri, Kentucky, Nevada, Pennsylvania and South Carolina. Out of the dozen cases, 10 people have been hospitalized.

People who consumed the products reported experiencing symptoms such as “seizures, central nervous system depression (loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness), agitation, abnormal heart rates, hyper and hypotension, nausea and vomiting,” said the FDA.

No deaths linked to the products have been reported.

Microdosing is the act of taking a small amount of psychedelic drugs such as psilocybin mushrooms. People who microdose say these tiny doses can improve mood and concentration.

According to the company’s website, Diamond Shruumz’s products are made with a “proprietary blend of nootropic and functional mushrooms” and do not contain “psilocybin, amanita or any scheduled drugs.”

The FDA is currently investigating the illnesses alongside the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, America’s Poison Centers and state and local partners.

CNN has reached out to Diamond Shruumz for comment.

If a person becomes ill after consuming Diamond Shruumz’s chocolate bars, the FDA recommends speaking to a health-care provider or contacting the Poison Help Line at 1-800-222-1222.

CNN’s Carma Hassan contributed to this report.

