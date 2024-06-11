Elementary school teacher accused of sexually abusing students now faces 55 charges

By Adam Thompson

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — A former Anne Arundel County elementary school teacher accused of sexually abusing several students is facing more charges, according to court documents. Matthew Schlegel, 44, is now facing 55 charges of sexual abuse of at least eight students.

Police say the math teacher at Severna Park Elementary School allegedly sexually assaulted numerous female students at the school between August 2022 and March 2024.

Police said throughout their investigation, which began in March, at least eight forensic interviews were conducted with students who alleged they were touched inappropriately by their third-grade teacher, Schlegel, during class.

The school district removed Schlegel from the classroom on March 15 and reassigned him to a position that had no contact with students, according to the district.

Schlegel has been with the public school system since 2008 and a teacher at Severna Park Elementary School since 2016, according to a spokesperson with the district.

Last month, Schlegel was denied bail ahead of his trial.

