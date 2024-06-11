Community health centers’ new crisis: The need for backup power

HEALDSBURG, Calif. (AP) — The humanitarian organization Direct Relief is helping community health centers across the United States install rooftop solar and battery storage systems as they confront more frequent power outages from extreme weather and fickle grid systems. Alliance Medical Center in Healdsburg, California, turned on their system in May, allowing them to serve the underinsured and uninsured essential workers in their community during outages due to fires, rainstorms, and preemptive safety shutoffs.

