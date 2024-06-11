Bird flu fear will not stop Dallas County dairy from selling raw milk

By Todd Magel

DALLAS CENTER, Iowa (KCCI) — The Food and Drug Administration is asking states to discourage raw milk sales. There is a new fear it could transmit bird flu.

Now, one small Dallas County dairy is dealing with the new concern.

It’s milking time, and Simply Living Homestead dairy owner Amanda Carlin is calling the herd into the barn.

“Let’s go, girls,” Carlin shouts to her milk cow herd.

First, she gives them a warm water and soap bath. Then on goes the milking machine.

“So, I am actually giving them relief by removing the milk,” Carlin said.

Carlin said business has been booming since the state legislature legalized raw milk sales last year.

“It has been really, really good. The demand is definitely there,” Carlin said.

She’s now doing a special bird flu test to make sure the raw milk she sells is safe. Her customers, who pay $8 a gallon, have asked about it.

“We added that to our monthly milk test that we do. And have been testing for it since then to make sure that our herd is clear,” Carlin said.

“I think it’s incredibly ironic that this law is being tested so quickly after it was passed,” said state Sen. Claire Celsi.

Celsi, a Democrat, voted against the raw milk bill. Now she’s hoping Republican lawmakers realize what she calls their hasty mistake.

“In the interest of safety and public health, we should back up, listen to our scientific community, and really just take a pause for a moment,” Celsi said.

However, Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, a Republican, says he hasn’t changed his mind since April 2023, when he spoke to support the raw milk bill.

“We’re simply adding this to a list of foods people can get without Jiminy Cricket, the government sitting on their shoulder and whispering what’s best for their families,” Kaufmann said.

He told KCCI he’s doubling down and wants fewer restrictions on raw milk sales.

Carlin is staying out of politics. She just wants to help her customers.

“I want to do everything that I can do to produce safe, clean, healthy, raw milk,” Carlin said.

