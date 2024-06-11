A portrait of King Charles III was defaced in the latest act of activist vandalism

LONDON (AP) — Animal rights activists pasted a cartoon image over a portrait of King Charles III at a London art gallery in the latest in a series of incidents at U.K. museums as campaigners use vandalism to publicize their causes. A group called Animal Rising shared a video of campaigners pasting a picture of a character called Wallace, from the “Wallace and Gromit” comedy series, over the king’s head. Animal Rising said it wanted to highlight an investigation into animal husbandry rules at farms approved by an animal welfare charity. The portrait of Charles is behind a plastic screen and was undamaged in Tuesday’s incident.

