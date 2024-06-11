A magnitude 4.8 earthquake has hit southwestern South Korea, country’s weather agency says

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s weather agency says a 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck a region near the southwestern county of Buan. It was the strongest earthquake detected in South Korea in 2024, but there were no immediate reports of major damage as of Wednesday morning. South Korea’s weather agency said most people would have felt the shaking in the southwestern region of North Jeolla Province and that the force of the quake could be strong enough to break windows or cause objects to fall.

