12-year-old arrested for assault and attempted robbery

By Andrew Adeolu

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — A 12-year-old has been arrested for assault and attempted robbery at the Inner Harbor. Baltimore City Police confirmed that around 8:00 pm on Tuesday night, officers responded to an assault call on the 200 block of Light Street.

After investigation, officers revealed that two men were riding on a moped on 301 Light Street when they were attacked by a group of juveniles.

The group threw rocks, plant pots, metal objects, and glass bottles, causing the pair on the moped to crash.

Officers say the group attacked them the moment they fell to the ground, while at the same time, attempting to steal the moped from them.

As the juveniles tried to get away, they were caught by city police using citywide cameras on Pratt and Light Street.

Three male suspects were detained. One of them was identified by the victim of the crime.

Police arrested a 12-year-old male and took him to juvenile booking.

One of the men who was attacked suffered multiple non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to University of Maryland Baltimore for treatment.

