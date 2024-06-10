Writing on the wall: Giants coach Ryan Christenson has turned lineup cards into art

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Christenson has turned lineup cards into art. The San Francisco Giants bench coach uses calligraphy for flamboyant lineup cards, impressing players so much they have him draw art on milestone balls and bats. The 50-year-old former outfielder never studied penmanship. After Giants manager Bob Melvin picks a batting order, Christenson selects the font and color scheme for the day’s sumptuous script. Options include Roman Gothic, Celtic variations, Chicano Tattoo and graffiti. He employs the Phillies’ Scriptwurst font for games against Philadelphia and imitates the style of the interlocking “NY” monogram’s type when playing the Yankees.

