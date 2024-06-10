The presidential primary season is officially over. Here’s what the results could mean for November
By ROBERT YOON
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The presidential primary calendar has officially come to an end with weekend victories for Democratic President Joe Biden in Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Both Biden and Republican Donald Trump already had clinched their party nominations in March, setting up a historic general election rematch between the current and former president. Many Americans did not want a 2020 rematch, according to public opinion polls, but the two candidates lost just three contests total out more than a hundred, a reflection of how the Democratic and Republican bases stood by Biden and Trump despite both facing significant political challenges.