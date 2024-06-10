The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood shortage

By Farrell Brown

Click here for updates on this story

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (WXII) — The American Red Cross says it’s experiencing an emergency blood shortage; which is putting its patients at risk of not getting lifesaving transfusions.

The Red Cross says it’s seeing the lowest amount of people giving blood than its seen in the last 20 years. Hospitals are currently using blood products: including whole blood, red blood cells, plasma and platelets; faster than donations are coming in. This means the Red Cross is having to limit its distributions of some of the most transfused blood types to hospitals. The organization is urging everyone eligible to donate.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.