Palestine players continue push for World Cup qualification amid war back home

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Mohammed Rashid once worked as a forklift driver in a Chicago warehouse. Fast forward to these grim times and Rashid and his Palestine soccer teammates carry a heavier weight. They know success on the field offers a little respite from the war raging in Gaza. Amid the horrifying backdrop of the Israel-Hamas war, the Palestine team has produced a stirring run to reach the final round in Asia of World Cup qualifying for the first time. Palestine has never come close to reaching the World Cup but the expansion of the 2026 tournament to 48 teams has given Palestine a legitimate chance to make history. It plays Australia on Tuesday in Perth to complete the Asian second round. Both teams are already safely through to September’s next stage.

