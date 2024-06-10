Organization behind the Oscars elects board of governors for 2024-25 term

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organization behind the Oscars, announced 17 people elected to its board of governors Monday. The 2024-2025 board of governors include both-first timers, like director Patricia Cardoso, and veterans like Rita Wilson, Warner Bros. co-chair and CEO Pam Abdy and composer Lesley Barber. Those elected to the board for the first time include production designer K.K. Barrett and producer Jennifer Fox. All will join the likes of Ava DuVernay, Lou Diamond Phillips, Whoopi Goldberg, Jason Reitman, Ruth E. Carter and Jason Blum on the 55-person board representing the organization’s 19 branches.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.