Nevada Republicans prepare to choose a candidate to face Jacky Rosen in critical Senate race

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Retired Army Capt. Sam Brown hopes a late endorsement from former President Donald Trump will help carry him to victory in Nevada’s GOP Senate primary. The winner of the crowded race on Tuesday will compete in a November general election contest against incumbent Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen. Republicans see the Nevada seat as one of their best chances to pick up a seat in the closely divided Senate. Other candidates include Trump’s former Iceland Ambassador Jeff Gunter and former Nevada secretary of state candidate, and prominent election denier, Jim Marchant. Both have painted Brown as an establishment candidate and criticized him for skipping primary debates.

