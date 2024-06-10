Mother accused of intentionally overdosing children with prescription drugs, deputies say

By Stephanie Moore

UNION COUNTY, North Carolina (WYFF) — A mother has been charged after authorities said she intentionally overdosed her children with prescription drugs.

Authorities in Union County, North Carolina, said an investigation into Sarah Jones, 28, began in March when two of her children, 8 and 9 years old, were admitted to the hospital exhibiting severe symptoms of a narcotics overdose.

After a prolonged hospital stay and substantial medical treatment for potentially life-threatening illnesses, doctors determined that the children had been given large quantities of various prescription narcotics, including Tramadol and Benadryl, according to authorities.

Detectives said they determined that the overdoses experienced by the child victims were intentional and malicious acts caused by Jones.

Detectives also determined that the hospital visit prompting the initial investigation was not the first incident where Jones had intentionally overdosed her own children.

They said they were able to establish a pattern of abuse spanning several months.

The children are now in foster care and recovering well, authorities said.

They said Jones is charged with two counts of felony child abuse.

