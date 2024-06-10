Memorial service set for a Minneapolis police officer killed responding to a shooting call

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis police officer who was killed while responding to a shooting call will be memorialized at a public ceremony Tuesday. Investigators say Officer Jamal Mitchell was trying to help a man he believed was injured when the man shot him. Authorities are calling it an ambush. Mitchell was with the Minneapolis Police Department for about 18 months. He is lauded for rescuing an elderly couple from a house fire. The memorial service will take place at a high school in Maple Grove, Minnesota. Three other people, including the man who shot Mitchell, died in the May 30 encounter.

