Measure aimed at repealing Alaska’s ranked choice voting system scores early, partial win in court

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A judge has ruled that Alaska elections officials did not violate state law or regulations when they let the sponsors of a measure aimed at repealing Alaska’s ranked choice voting system correct errors in petition booklets after they were turned in. The decision Friday by Superior Court Judge Christina Rankin covers a portion of the case brought by three voters who are seeking to keep the repeal measure off the November ballot. The plaintiffs also challenged signature collecting methods by the sponsors, claims that remain unresolved. Scott Kendall, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said they will consider their options while the rest of the case proceeds.

