King and queen of the Netherlands pay tribute to MLK during visit to Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — The king and queen of the Netherlands have begun a four-day tour of the U.S. in Atlanta. During multiple stops in the city on Monday, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima paid tribute to the late Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. and learned about the history of the church where he served as pastor. They were also scheduled to visit a music studio in the city that is a hub for hip hop artists. The visit’s focus on Black cultural sites comes less than a year after the king apologized for his country’s role in slavery and asked for forgiveness during a historic speech in Amsterdam.

