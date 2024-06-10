Italy’s Meloni will welcome the G7 summit fortified by an EU vote that shook French, German leaders

MILAN (AP) — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni hosts this week’s summit of the Group of Seven industrialized nations as the most stable European Union leader. Meloni’s German and French counterparts were shaken by European Parliamentary elections that fortified Meloni’s far-right Brothers of Italy as the strongest in Italy, setting her up as a possible bridge maker, if not kingmaker, in Europe. Meloni’s solid results create a rare stability in Italian politics. Far-right parties rattled French President Emmanuel Macron, who called snap elections after his party was eclipsed by Marine Le Pen’s National Rally. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz suffered a jolt after the far-right Alternative for German finished second, beating his Social Democrats.

