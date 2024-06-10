Germany hosts recovery conference for Ukraine before a peace summit in Switzerland

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is hosting a conference to gather support for Ukraine’s recovery from the destruction wreaked by Russia’s war. It will send a new signal of solidarity with Kyiv at the start of a week of intense diplomacy. The two-day Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin starts Tuesday. It follows up on a similar gathering in London a year ago. The conference comes ahead of the Group of Seven summit of Ukraine’s leading Western allies in Italy and a global peace summit in Switzerland this coming weekend. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected in Berlin. The German hosts say the conference will bring together 2,000 people from politics, business and other areas.

