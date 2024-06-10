Famous teen chess player visits with students at DIA, gets tour of Detroit

By WXYZ Staff

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It was an incredible experience for kids in Detroit who love to play chess.

Jessica Hyatt, a senior in high school in New York and a student who is just a few points away from becoming the first African American woman in the United States to earn the Chess Master title, paid them a visit at the Detroit Institute of Arts on Friday.

Kids in Detroit and beyond learn to play chess at the DIA every Friday night.

She gave an inspiring lecture about chess for young girls, families and DIA walk-ins.

Then she played a 25-board Simul in the Great Hall, which means she played 25 chess players at the same time and won all 25 games, which is quite unusual.

A 4th grader was the last chess player standing.

Today Jessica will be getting a grand tour of Detroit.

