Chrysler recalls more than 211,000 SUVs and pickup trucks due to software malfunction

NEW YORK (AP) — Stellantis-owned Chrysler is recalling more than 211,000 SUVs and pickup trucks in the U.S., due to a software malfunction that could disable the cars’ electronic stability control systems. The recall covers certain model year 2022 Dodge Durango, Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 vehicles. According to documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, these cars may experience a malfunction in their anti-lock braking control module — which could cause stability control, a key safety feature, to fail and increase the risk of crash as a result. As a remedy, dealers will update the anti-lock braking control module software for free. Notification letters to dealers and owners are set to be mailed out July 26, the NHTSA notes.

