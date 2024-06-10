Bureau of Land Management shrinks proposed size of controversial Idaho wind farm project

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — The federal Bureau of Land Management’s preferred alternative for a proposed large-scale wind energy farm in southern Idaho would shrink the size by nearly half and keep it farther away from a national historic site. BLM’s preferred alternative was detailed in its final environmental review released last week. It decreases the number of wind turbines and keeps them farther from the Minidoka National Historic Site. The proposed wind farm has drawn opposition from government leaders, local ranchers, and people who have said the project endangers the site where Japanese Americans were detained during World War II.

