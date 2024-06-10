British TV host Dr. Michael Mosley reached millions by being his own guinea pig
By BRIAN MELLEY and PETROS GIANNAKOURIS
Associated Press
RHODES, Greece (AP) — Greek police say there is no sign of foul play in the death of British television host Dr. Michael Mosley. An autopsy was underway Monday on the Greek island of Rhodes. Mosley, who was known for putting his body to the test as a guinea pig in experiments, was found dead Sunday on the island of Symi. Searchers spent four days looking for him after he didn’t return from a walk. His wife says he took the wrong route. He apprently headed into rugged terrain on a day when the heat was scorching and the landscape offered no shelter from the sun.