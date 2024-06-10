Skip to Content
News

A military plane carrying Malawi’s vice president has gone missing and a search is underway

By
Published 10:19 AM

BLANTYRE, Malawi (AP) — A military plane carrying Malawi’s vice president and nine others went missing Monday and a search was underway, the president’s office said.

The plane carrying Vice President Saulos Chilima left the capital, Lilongwe, but failed to make its scheduled landing at Mzuzu International Airport about 370 kilometers (230 miles) to the north around 45 minutes later.

Aviation authorities lost contact with the plane when it “went off radar,” the statement from Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera’s office said.

Chakwera ordered a search operation and canceled a trip to the Bahamas, his office said.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content