A majority of Black Americans believe US institutions are conspiring against them, a Pew poll finds

WASHINGTON (AP) — Most Black Americans say that they’ve experienced racial discrimination regularly or from time to time and that such experiences inform how they view major U.S. institutions like policing, the political system and the media. That’s according to a study from the Pew Research Center released Monday. The study seeks to highlight Black Americans’ unique relationship with discrimination and the country’s documented racist history against Black people as possible explanations for why Black Americans hold conspiratorial views about major U.S. institutions. Pew’s study draws from a poll of Black Americans conducted last September. Study authors say views are unlikely to have shifted since the respondents were surveyed.

By AYANNA ALEXANDER and MATT BROWN Associated Press

