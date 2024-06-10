5 things to know for June 10: European elections, Apple, Hostage rescue, Immigration, Trash balloons

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Storm chasers endure life-threatening weather to photograph the fury of Mother Nature. These stunning images showcase just how close they get to lightning, tornadoes and supercells.

1. Europeam elections

Far-right parties are projected to win a record number of seats in the European Parliament following three days of voting across the EU’s 27 member states. French President Emmanuel Macron dissolved his country’s parliament and called snap elections after an EU exit poll showed a historic surge for the French far right. Exit polls also showed gains for far-right parties in Germany and Austria, among others, though the mainstream center-right European People’s Party is predicted to remain the largest political grouping in Brussels. The vote will shape the political direction of the bloc at a pivotal moment for the EU, which is grappling with issues ranging from the wars in Ukraine and Gaza to immigration and climate change.

2. Apple

Apple is widely expected to announce a partnership today with ChatGPT maker OpenAI and unveil the first batch of generative AI tools that could reinvigorate iPhone sales. Experts say Apple’s AI capabilities will especially benefit its Siri personal assistant as the company seeks to go beyond what competitors like Samsung and Microsoft have already introduced for their smartphones and computers. An AI-powered Siri could potentially perform specific tasks such as recalling a picture taken years ago on the device or answering detailed questions about the weather, the news or trivia. Over time, it could learn the user’s preferences and personality and respond accordingly. It remains to be seen whether the new AI tools will be accessible on older iPhones or functional only on forthcoming devices set to launch in the fall.

3. Hostage rescue

Four hostages were rescued Saturday in an Israeli operation that took weeks of planning — but killed scores of Palestinians in Gaza and left behind a trail of devastation. The latest figures from Gazan authorities say 274 Palestinians were killed and nearly 700 injured, which would mark one of the deadliest days in months for people living in the enclave. Israeli officials have disputed those numbers, saying they estimated the number of casualties from the operation was “under 100.” More than 70 hostages held in Gaza since Hamas’ deadly surprise attack on October 7 are believed to be alive. Intensive negotiations over a ceasefire and a deal to swap hostages for Palestinian prisoners have stalled recently following months of talks.

4. Immigration

President Joe Biden is considering a major move to provide legal status for long-term undocumented immigrants who are married to American citizens, sources tell CNN. Though final details have not been decided, officials are reviewing an existing legal authority that would shield select undocumented immigrants from deportation and allow them to work legally in the country as they seek citizenship. This comes days after President Biden announced an executive action that bars migrants crossing the border illegally from seeking asylum — with some limited exceptions — if the number of encountered by border agents exceeds a daily average of 2,500. The average daily illegal crossings have for years surpassed that threshold, peaking at over 8,000 in December, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

5. Trash balloons

North Korea sent a new wave of trash balloons toward South Korea on Sunday, sparking concerns that the tit-for-tat move will potentially expand to military action. The new balloons come in apparent retaliation for the decision by South Korea to resume broadcasting anti-North Korean propaganda over loudspeakers in border areas. Kim Jong Un’s sister and government spokeswoman Kim Yo Jong warned the resumption of loudspeaker broadcasts was “a prelude to a very dangerous situation.” In recent weeks, the North has floated over a thousand trash-filled balloons across the heavily fortified border, in what it claims is a response to South Korean activists sending balloons with leaflets and other prohibited items in the other direction.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$50 billion

That’s how much US officials are working to provide in loans to Ukraine using frozen Russian assets. This comes as Ukrainian forces on Sunday said they successfully destroyed one of Russia’s newest and most advanced fighter jets, SU-57, in a drone strike deep inside Russia.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Please do not underestimate the open water and any of the marine life that could be present.”

— Florida fire officials, urging beachgoers to exercise caution after three people were recently injured in two separate shark attacks in Walton County.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

