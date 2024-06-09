Trump backs Sam Brown in US Senate race, widening momentum gap in crowded Nevada GOP field
By GABE STERN
Associated Press/Report for America
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Former president Donald Trump has endorsed retired Army Capt. Sam Brown for U.S. Senate in Nevada over a crowded GOP primary field. Trump chose Brown over several other candidates with close ties to the former president including Jeff Gunter, Trump’s former ambassador to Iceland, and Jim Marchant, who ran for Nevada Secretary of State in 2022 on a platform of election denialism spurred by Trump’s false claims of widespread election fraud. Brown, a Purple Heart recipient, was heavily recruited by Republicans in Washington before announcing his run last year. Trump’s endorsement further lifts Brown above his opponents in terms of national backing.