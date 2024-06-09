Security remains high amid ISIS-K threat against Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup in New York, official says

By Gloria Pazmino and Nicole Grether, CNN

(CNN) — Authorities have increased security ahead of Sunday’s game between India and Pakistan at the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup in New York, a Nassau County official said, telling CNN an earlier threat by terror group ISIS-K is considered credible until proven otherwise.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder previously said the event received an ISIS-K-linked threat in April, followed by more specific threats against Sunday’s highly anticipated matchup at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Long Island. The threat referenced a viral video circulating online, which calls for a “lone wolf to act out.”

On Sunday morning, officials received an additional threat, Ryder told CNN, describing it as “more generic.” The new threat does not specifically target Sunday’s game but features someone standing behind a sporting stadium, Ryder said.

“So today, the game – we’ve upped our security, we’re working out all of the investigations from the intelligence side, and we’re going to be prepared,” Ryder said.

Security surrounding Sunday’s game includes monitoring the fence line, checking cars and patrolling using horses and drones.

The cricket venue is “going to be the safest place in Nassau County” today, Ryder said.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman previously said officials spent months working on security for the World Cup, describing it as “the Super Bowl on steroids.” That work included coordinated security efforts with federal partners, including the FBI and Department of Homeland Security.

CNN’s Rebekah Riess and Dakin Andone contributed to this report.

