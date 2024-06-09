Pakistan succumb to heartbreaking defeat against archrival India in T20 Cricket World Cup

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Pakistan’s heartbreaking Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup continued as it succumbed to a dramatic six-run defeat against archrival India on Sunday following its shock loss to the USA earlier in the week.

After these two defeats, Pakistan’s progression in this tournament rests on a knife edge, dependent on the USA’s results, who now have a golden chance to make the knockout stages.

Such a scenario seemed unlikely for most of the match as India set a relatively low score of 119 all out and Pakistan began its run chase with composure, but key wickets lost at crucial times consigned it to a damaging defeat.

Often described as one of the greatest sporting grudge matches in the world, an India-Pakistan cricket match is always bound up in the geopolitical faultlines that separate the two nations.

They only play each other in international tournaments, and such was the level of excitement that on the morning of the game, it cost a minimum of $2,500 for a seat at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York.

