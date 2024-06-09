Pakistan police arrest man accused of killing 2 minority Ahmadis in Punjab province

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say officers have arrested a man accused of killing two members of the minority Ahmadi community in separate attacks in the eastern Punjab province. Police said the arrest came a day after the suspect shot and killed two Ahmadis hours apart in Mandi Bahauddin, a district in the eastern Punjab province. District police chief Ghulam Moinuddin said the suspect had confessed to killings under questioning and faces murder charges. It was unclear why the suspect targeted the two men. The victims belonged to the Ahmadi faith, whose members have repeatedly been targeted by Islamic extremists.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.