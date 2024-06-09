Israel alleges journalist held hostages in Gaza, without providing evidence

By Lauren Izso, Abeer Salman and Michael Rios, CNN

(CNN) — Three hostages rescued by the Israeli military during a deadly raid in Gaza were held captive by a journalist, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) alleged Sunday, without providing evidence to support their claim.

In a statement, the IDF claimed freed hostages Almog Meir Jan, Andrey Kozlov and Shlomi Ziv were held by journalist Abdallah Aljamal and his family members at their home in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

The three men, who were kidnapped by Hamas militants from the Nova music festival on October 7, were rescued in an IDF special operation on Saturday along with a fourth hostage, Noa Argamani. More than 200 people were killed in the Israeli raid, according to Gazan authorities.

Aljamal was killed in the IDF raid along with his wife and father, according to Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor chairman Ramy Abdu, citing initial testimony gathered by the group documenting the IDF’s alleged killings in the Nuseirat camp on Saturday.

Aljamal lived on the first floor of a multi-story building, according to Euro-Med. The IDF said the hostages were found on the third floor.

CNN is attempting to reach out to Aljamal’s neighbors who are familiar with the building and were present at the time of the Israeli operation on Saturday.

Israeli claims

The IDF statement claimed Aljamal was a Hamas operative and a journalist for Al Jazeera.

The allegations come a month after Israel expelled the Qatar-based network from the country under a new wartime law that allows the Israeli government to ban foreign media it deems harmful to its security.

In a statement Sunday, Al Jazeera called Israel’s allegations were “completely unfounded” and “a continuation of the process of slander and misinformation aimed at harming Al Jazeera’s reputation, professionalism, and independence.”

Aljamal never worked for the network but had once contributed to an opinion piece published on its website, Al Jazeera said.

Al Jazeera’s website credits Aljamal as the author of an op-ed published in 2019. His biography page on the site describes him as a “Gaza-based reporter and photojournalist.”

Aljamal was a freelance contributor to The Palestine Chronicle, according to the US-based online outlet. The Chronicle said it was saddened by Aljamal’s death, noting his reports “have focused entirely on the humanitarian situation in Gaza.”

Meanwhile, an X account linked to Israel’s Foreign Ministry claimed Aljamal was a spokesperson for the Palestinian Ministry of Labor, citing unnamed sources in Gaza.

Without providing evidence, the Israeli X account also claimed that Argamani was held in Aljamal’s home, before later saying the three men were held captive there.

‘Hell on earth’

The Israeli military operation Saturday to free the four hostages left a trail of devastation in civilian areas, where the IDF claimed Hamas militants were embedded.

The raid took place mid-morning, when the streets were teeming with people shopping at a nearby market.

Residents described the Israeli attack as “hell on earth,” with scenes of carnage following the strikes that led up to the rescue. Eyewitnesses described civilians being struck down by airstrikes and shrapnel.

Footage from the nearby Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital showed trucks and ambulances transferring injured people and bodies to the hospital. Graphic footage shows many Palestinians, including children, injured with blood on their faces and clothes, and the hospital’s emergency room overwhelmed.

The four rescued hostages are in “good medical condition” and are receiving medical attention, according to the IDF.

More than 70 hostages held in Gaza since Hamas’ deadly surprise attack on October 7 are believed to be alive. Intensive negotiations over a ceasefire and a deal to swap hostages for Palestinian prisoners have stalled recently following months of talks.

Hostage rescues are rare: Saturday’s IDF raid marks only the third such successful operation. More than 100 hostages were freed under a temporary truce last year, while Israel has rescued seven hostages by military means.

