Russia puts former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko on its wanted list

Russia has put former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko on its wanted list. Russian state news agency Tass said Tymoshenko was listed as wanted on unspecified criminal charges. She reportedly joins Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his predecessor, Petro Poroshenko, on the same list, which also includes scores of officials and lawmakers from Ukraine and NATO countries. Also on Russia’s list are cabinet ministers from Estonia and Lithuania, as well as the International Criminal Court prosecutor who last year prepared a warrant for President Vladimir Putin on war crimes charges.

By The Associated Press

