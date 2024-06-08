Hoping to deal a blow to Hungary’s Orbán, challenger holds mass demonstration on eve of EU election

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A rising political newcomer hoping to deal a blow to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has mobilized tens of thousands of supporters in the country’s capital in a final show of strength on the eve of a European Parliament election. Péter Magyar, a 43-year-old lawyer who in a matter of months has built up Hungary’s strongest opposition party, hopes to use a good showing in Sunday’s EU election to propel himself and his movement toward defeating the nationalist Orbán in the next national ballot scheduled for 2026.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.