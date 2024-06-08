Haiti’s new prime minister hospitalized days after being selected to lead country, official says

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A Haitian official says the country’s newly selected prime minister has been hospitalized in the capital of Port-au-Prince, an official told The Associated Press. It isn’t immediately clear why Gary Conille was hospitalized late Saturday. Louis Gérald Gilles is a member of Haiti’s transitional presidential council that recently chose Conille as the leader of the troubled Caribbean country. Gilles told The Associated Press that he was en route to the hospital and did not have further information. Conille was chosen as prime minister May 28 after a convoluted selection process.

By EVENS SANON and DÁNICA COTO Associated Press

