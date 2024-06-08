Disneyland employee dies after falling from moving golf cart in theme park backstage

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A Disneyland employee has died after falling from a moving golf cart in the backstage area of the Southern California theme park. Anaheim police Sgt. Jon McClintock says Saturday that authorities responded to the Disneyland Resort on Wednesday after a woman fell from a moving golf cart and struck her head. She was taken to the hospital and died Friday of her injuries. Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock expressed his condolences. He says the company is focused on supporting her family and coworkers. The death was reported earlier Saturday by the Orange County Register.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.