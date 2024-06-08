Authorities identify 77-year-old man killed in suburban Chicago home explosion
LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a 77-year-old man that was found dead after a house exploded in suburban Chicago Tuesday. The Lake County Coroner’s Office identified the man Friday evening as Timothy Toczylowski. He was a resident of the home, authorities say, and he was identified through dental records. The Lake County sheriff’s office says first responders found the home leveled after the explosion about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in Lake Zurich. Authorities say the cause of the explosion is still under investigation. The man’s body later was recovered from the rubble. Two other homes were damaged.