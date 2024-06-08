A man who reportedly assaulted the Danish prime minister to appear in a pre-trial custody hearing

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Authorities say a man who reportedly assaulted the Danish Prime Minister in central Copenhagen will appear in a pre-trial custody hearing. Police confirmed “there has been an incident” with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Friday and that a 39-year-old man was arrested. They didn’t provide further details and it wasn’t clear if Frederiksen was hurt. The man is expected to arrive Saturday at the Copenhagen District Court in Frederiksberg. Two eyewitnesses told a local tabloid they saw a man walking toward Frederiksen and then “pushing her hard on the shoulder so she was shoved aside.” The prime minister’s office told the Danish state broadcaster DR that Frederiksen was “shocked” by what happened.

