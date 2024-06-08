A local race in Nevada’s primary could have implications for national elections in a key swing state

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Election conspiracy theorists are trying to remake a local commission that oversees a major swing county in one of the nation’s most important presidential battleground states. Their effort starts with Tuesday’s primary in Nevada. If they succeed, it probably will give election deniers a majority on the governing body that partially oversees the elections office in Washoe County. Alexis Hill is a Democratic member of the county commission who supports the elections office. She says she’s cleared-eyed about why conspiracy theorists have targeted Washoe County. She says casting doubt on its elections could have a ripple effect on the outcome of the presidential and U.S. Senate races.

