What’s the firearms form at the center of Hunter Biden’s gun trial? AP Explains

The prosecution of Hunter Biden on federal firearms charges stems from a form that would-be gun buyers must fill out when purchasing a weapon from a licensed gun business. The form includes standard questions about things that would disqualify someone from legal gun ownership, like felony convictions or drug use. The drug question landed Biden in court: Prosecutors say he lied on the paperwork in 2018 when he said he wasn’t using drugs. Experts say prosecutions like this one are rare. Here are some things to know about the form and related weapons charges.

