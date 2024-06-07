Voting in Harmony: A Wisconsin township sets itself apart and has a knack for picking winners

HARMONY, Wis. (AP) — Looking to go where supporters of President Joe Biden and Donald Trump live in harmony? Live in Harmony. Residents here, spread out on rich farmland and residential subdivisions, seemingly embody the name of the 24-square-mile town and the political leanings of the volatile swing state of Wisconsin. Since 2000, Harmony voters have picked the winner in all 13 presidential and gubernatorial races. Four of the past six presidential elections in swing state Wisconsin have been decided by less than a point, and Harmony residents seem to have the winning touch. Town Chair Jeff Klenz says that while he believes the country is divided, “I don’t believe that same thing in Harmony Township.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.