UN will describe Israel and Hamas as violating children’s rights in armed conflict

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — In his annual report to the U.N. Security Council, the body’s secretary-general will list Israel and Hamas as violating the rights of children in armed conflict. Last year’s report says it lists parties engaged in ‘the killing and maiming of children, rape and other forms of sexual violence perpetrated against children, attacks on schools, hospitals and protected persons.’ A U.N. spokesman says that the head of Secretary-General António Guterres’ office called Israel’s U.N. ambassador Friday to inform him of Israel’s inclusion. The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group is also being listed. The report will be sent to the council next week.

