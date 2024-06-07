Swedish police detained 19 pro-Palestinian activists who barricaded themselves inside a university

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish police have detained 19 pro-Palestinian activists who barricaded themselves in the country’s main technical education and research university. After two hours on Friday, police carried out the masked activists from the third floor of a Royal Institute of Technology building in Stockholm. They are likely to be prosecuted for trespassing and disobeying the police. Around noon, the activists blocked the entrance of a student building at the institute, known by its Swedish acronym KTH, with chairs and tables. Some shouted “Free Palestine” and hung Palestinian flags in the windows. People supporting the activists and a large contingent of law enforcement personnel quickly gathered outside KTH.

