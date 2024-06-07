Some Florida Panhandle beaches are temporarily closed to swimmers after 2 reported shark attacks

SEACREST, Fla. (AP) — Beaches in Florida’s Walton County have been temporarily closed to swimmers after two reported shark attacks. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was injured by a shark near Watersound on Friday afternoon. She was taken to a medical facility for treatment. A second incident later in the day involved a teen who was attacked near Inlet Beach. The condition of the two people and the extent of their injuries were not immediately available. Experts say shark attacks are rare. According to the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File, there were 69 unprovoked bites last year worldwide.

