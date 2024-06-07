Seven charged in smuggling migrants in sweltering secret compartment with little water

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — Authorities say seven people have been arrested after smuggling 26 migrants near San Antonio, Texas, in a secret compartment of a trailer with little water and in sweltering heat. The suspects were charged with human smuggling, engaging in organized criminal activity, operating a stash house and evading arrest. One person remained hospitalized due to dehydration, but the others were released after experiencing only minor and heat-related injuries. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says the migrants were found at a house in a rural area of the county on Thursday. The sheriff says they were packed into a false compartment under the trailer for three hours without water when temperatures were in the high 90s Thursday afternoon.

