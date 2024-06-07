No ‘calamari comeback’? The squid chef from Democrats’ 2020 convention says he’s a Trump backer

WASHINGTON (AP) — This year, the “calamari comeback” chef might not be coming back. John Bordieri became known as the “calamari ninja” for standing wordlessly, clad head-to-toe in black, and holding a platter of sautéed squid during a video roll call of states that nominated Joe Biden during the 2020 Democratic National Convention. But he now says he hasn’t heard from state or national leaders about a repeat performance at this summer’s party’s convention in Chicago. Organizers say plans are still being set. But Bordieri also says he’s backing former President Donald Trump — so they may not want him back. “I’m a Trump supporter, to be honest with you,” Bordieri said.

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

