New York governor defends blocking plan that would toll Manhattan drivers to pay for subway repairs

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is defending her decision to block a plan to reduce New York City traffic and raise billions for its ailing subway system through a new toll on Manhattan drivers. But on Friday, in her first appearance since announcing she was indefinitely pausing the “congestion pricing” toll, Hochul offered little detail on how she would replace its financial and environmental benefits. It was not clear from Hochul’s remarks how she planned to replace that money. But she told reporters: “We gave a lot of thought to this.” State lawmakers are set to end their legislative session Friday and do not appear poised to take up legislation to replace the congestion pricing revenue.

